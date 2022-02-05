e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Kartik Aaryan declares his 'LOVE' in an adorable style

The 'Dhamaka' star set the weekend mood right as he shared the most adorable video of his dog Katori licking his face.
FPJ Web Desk
With the Valentines Day approaching close, love is definitely in the air and our young superstar, Kartik Aaryan is definitely not prone to it as he declared love for his dog, Katori Aaryan.

Taking to his social media, the 'Dhamaka' star set the weekend mood right as he shared the most adorable video of Katori licking his face incessantly as the actor wraps her into his arm in the cutest way.

Dressed in a black t-shirt and an All Stars cap, Kartik in his quirky style wrote, "Love is a four legged word ☁️🤍 @katoriaaryan 🐾"

Shehzada actor's co-star, Kriti Sanon was in awe as she commented saying, "Exactly how disco was when he was a baby!! Awww!!!!"

On the work front, Kartik is super busy with multiple massive films lined up including 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

