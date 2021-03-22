Ahead of trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut treats fans with new teaser of Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivi'

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is all set to release the trailer of her much-anticipated film 'Thalaivi' on March 23, which also marks the actor's birthday. The trailer of the biopic will be launched in two cities on the same day- Chennai and Mumbai.

Ahead of the trailer launch, Ranaut took to her Twitter on Monday and shared a new teaser of the film, which is based on the life of the legendary actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.

It shows the actress' struggles in the entertainment industry and rise to stardom to become one of the most powerful and iconic female politicians, India has ever witnessed.

Sharing it, she wrote: "#ThalaiviTrailer out tomorrow."

Check it out here: