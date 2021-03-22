Ahead of trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut treats fans with new teaser of Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivi'

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is all set to release the trailer of her much-anticipated film 'Thalaivi' on March 23, which also marks the actor's birthday. The trailer of the biopic will be launched in two cities on the same day- Chennai and Mumbai.
Ahead of the trailer launch, Ranaut took to her Twitter on Monday and shared a new teaser of the film, which is based on the life of the legendary actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.
It shows the actress' struggles in the entertainment industry and rise to stardom to become one of the most powerful and iconic female politicians, India has ever witnessed.
Sharing it, she wrote: "#ThalaiviTrailer out tomorrow."
Check it out here:
Earlier on Monday, the actress shared some stills from the movie and tweeted, "One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever."
The Kangana Ranaut starrer is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.
Talking about the trailer launch events, Director Vijay said, "Thalaivi reflects the life of an inspirational icon for millions and it is a fundamental duty to do justice to the stature of the legend, hence we wanted to launch the trailer on a large scale."
"Jaya madam is not just an idol for the people of Tamil Nadu but a renowned personality across the nation, so we decided to launch the trailer across Chennai and Mumbai. Kangana Ji is a remarkable actor who slips into every character with the utmost ease. For Thalaivi, She has adipate the absolute mannerisms of Jaya madam that the character demanded," added Vijay.
