Ahead of brother Aryan Khan's 24th birthday, Suhana is all heart for their adorable childhood photo

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan's son Aryan will turn a year older on November 13. Reportedly, he will have a 'quiet' birthday with his family in Mannat.

Aryan has already getting wishes from his loved ones, including cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba. They are leaving no stone unturned in making his birthday special. Taking to social media on Friday, Alia posted an adorable childhood photo of Aryan.

In the photo, little Suhana and Alia are seen sitting on a stroller while engaged in a chat. Aryan and his cousin Arjun Chhiba can be seen standing behind them while posing for the picture.

Moments after Alia posted the priceless picture, Suhana re-shared it on Instagram.

Arjun also shared a throwback picture in which Aryan can be seen posing with a guitar. For those unversed, Arjun and Alia are the children of Gauri's brother Vikrant Chhiba.

Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, Aryan has been keeping away from the limelight since he was granted bail last month.

He was arrested in a drug bust on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and was later sent to Arthur Road jail on October 8. Aryan had to spend almost three weeks in prison and the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan on October 28.

As per the NCB guidelines, Aryan is expected to make an appearance at their office every Friday as part of the bail conditions.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 01:28 PM IST