Ahead of 'Baaghi 3', Tiger Shroff shares TikTok video featuring 'Baaghi 4'!

Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film Baaghi 3 is all set to hit the screens next month and the excitement has already started building up. The trailer unveiled some of the best action sequences Bollywood has ever seen. It has already crossed 100 million views with fans making memes, jokes and parodies.
Besides all the trolling the franchise has received, a sporting Tiger Shroff shared the most hilarious one on his Instagram. The actor posted a TikTok video by fans who have made a spoof of the trailer in a goofy manner, which will surely tickly your funny bones. Shroff captioned the video as ‘Baaghi 4’.
The video shows the detailed action sequence as seen in the film's trailer, including Tiger's signature moves of Stag leaps in the air.
Besides Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The movie is produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons and directed by Ahmed Khan. It is set to hit the screens on 6th March 2020.
