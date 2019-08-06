Ahan Shetty's debut film with Tara Sutaria 'RX100' goes on floors

New Delhi: Filming of the Hindi adaption of Telegu film 'RX100' starring Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty who is making his debut, is set to begin on Tuesday. The shooting will commence at a South Mumbai theatre.

The film will be directed by 'The Dirty Picture,' 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' fame directed Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.