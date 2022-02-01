Ahan Shetty wants to star in the remake of dad Suniel Shetty's superhit romantic drama 'Dhadkan'

Actor Ahan Shetty says he would like to star in a remake of his father Suniel Shetty's films such as 'Dhadkan' and 'Border'.

'Dhadkan', was a hit when it was released in 2000. The romantic drama film also stars Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar. The movie was inspired by the novel 'Wuthering Heights'.

'Border', a mega hit, released in 1997, was set during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. It is an adaptation of real life events that happened during the Battle of Longewala in 1971.

Talking about the remake culture and a film of his father he would want to star in, Ahan in a conversation with IANS said: "I absolutely love border so I think 'Border' would be a fantastic film to remake and be a part of. I think 'Dhadkan' would also be an interesting film to be a part of."

Ahan made his Bollywood debut last year with 'Tadap', which follows the story of a guy hopelessly in love, who turns vindictive along the course of the film after being abandoned.

Asked what he has planned next, Ahan said: "There are a few interesting things that we have planned. There should be an announcement within a month... Other than that I can say that I have a four-film contract with Sajid Nadiadwala. So I will be working with him again."

Tuesday, February 01, 2022