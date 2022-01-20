Ahan Shetty reveals he walked out of THIS film featuring dad Suniel Shetty

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, who made his film debut with the action drama ‘Tadap’ alongside Tara Sutaria, recently revealed he walked out of one of his father’s movies.

In an interview with ETimes, Ahan said that he once walked out of ‘Main Hoon Na’. The 2004 film directed by Farah Khan, featured Suniel Shetty as the villain opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film also starred Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao.

Ahan said that he was quite young and looked at his father differently after the film. However, he mentioned that his dad’s performance was brilliant.

Interestingly, Suniel was not Farah's first choice. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker had reportedly approached acclaimed actors from Indian cinema such as Naseeruddin Shah, Nana Patekar and Kamal Haasan to play the part.

‘Tadap’ had a great run at the box office. Presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Milan Luthria, it was released on December 3.

Ahan stands out for the way he handled all the pressure both before and after its release. He told The Free Press Journal, “There was the pressure of being Suniel Shetty’s son and being launched by Sajid Nadiadwala after Tiger Shroff. But it was important to block all the outside noise and not let that affect you."

He added, "You should not let people tell you various things and lose track of yourself and the journey. You should not see who your competition is and let people tell you that you should be doing this and that because the other person is doing so. I just want to concentrate on my journey and do well. Let everyone else also do well. I just listened to everyone close to me and my support system."

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 03:39 PM IST