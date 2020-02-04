Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff make it official at Armaan Jain's wedding

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in 'Tadap'. Apart from his debut film, Ahan has been in the news for his rumoured relationship with Tania Shroff. The duo are often spotted together at various locations and even step out for dinner dates in the city. The 24-year-old debutant has finally made his relationship official!

Ahan Shetty was spotted at Armaan Jain's wedding on Monday and he arrived in style with his fashion blogger girlfriend Tania Shroff. Tania and Ahan made their presence felt at the star-studded wedding, oozing power couple vibes.

Tania Shroff was a vision in white as she donned a shimmery lehenga choli, while Ahan looked as debonair as his father, in a three-piece black and white suit.