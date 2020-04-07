'Aggressive' Virat Kohli enjoys a competitive monopoly game with wife Anushka Sharma and family

Known for his on-field aggression, the skipper is enjoying this competitive game as Anushka Sharma said: "It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??"

Additionally, Sharma also highlighted the importance of staying home and spending time our loved ones. "Stay at home to take care of everyone previous in your lives, And also make sure the most of these moments; smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear misunderstandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow," Anushka wrote.

"We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened."

Earlier, the star couple pledged their support with an unknown amount of donation to PM-CARES funds to aid in India's battle against coronavirus.

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus across the globe crossed the 1.3 million mark as the global death toll topped 70,000. India has reported over 4,600 Covid-19 cases. The total death toll now in India stands at 132.