'Agency still investigating...': CBI spokesperson on reports of 'no foul play' in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Sushant was found dead in his residence of June 14 this year. An initial probe by Mumbai Police concluded the actor had committed suicide. The CBI registered a case on August 6 on the recommendations of the Centre. Sushant was found dead on June 14 in his Bandra flat. The case is now subsequently being handled by CBI, with NCB and Ed joining the investigation.

The CBI team had reached Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal agency probe.

The AIIMS forensic team also visited Mumbai and recreated the crime scene at Sushant's apartment and recorded the statement of several people.

The Narcotics Control Bureau, however, registered a case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering angle into Sushant's case found alleged drug chats.