'Agency still investigating...': CBI spokesperson on reports of 'no foul play' in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Weeks after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) medical board ruled out that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, several reports suggested that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded its probe. However, CBI spokesperson RK Gaur recently rubbished the rumours and maintained that the probe related to the death of the actor is still underway.
Recently, several reports suggested that the CBI will be submitting their final report in the court as it has found 'no foul play' in SSR death case. A report by India Today, however, claims that RK Gaur exclusively confirmed that the CBI is still investigating the case and these are mere speculations.
Sushant was found dead in his residence of June 14 this year. An initial probe by Mumbai Police concluded the actor had committed suicide. The CBI registered a case on August 6 on the recommendations of the Centre. Sushant was found dead on June 14 in his Bandra flat. The case is now subsequently being handled by CBI, with NCB and Ed joining the investigation.
The CBI team had reached Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal agency probe.
The AIIMS forensic team also visited Mumbai and recreated the crime scene at Sushant's apartment and recorded the statement of several people.
The Narcotics Control Bureau, however, registered a case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering angle into Sushant's case found alleged drug chats.