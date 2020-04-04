Age is just a number: Milind Soman's girls enjoy a round of 'langdi' amid coronavirus lockdown

Actor Milind Soman, who holds high regard for fitness has also inspired high energy levels in his wife Ankita Konwar and mother.
The 54-year-old posted a video on Twitter in which his wife and mother seem to enjoy a round of 'langdi' on the terrace amid the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has forced the whole nation to go under lockdown.
The video caption read: "28 and 81! Fit at every age, my girls."
Soman recently shared a video of him running underwater with weight on his back and dumbbells in his hands. As seamless as it looks, it isn’t that easy to replicate and shouldn’t be copied sans supervision.
Milind captioned the video as, "Day 7. There will be a new normal. What would that be."
Milind Soman, who has been a known face for Indipop in the 90s, gained momentum as a model and for bagging the titular role in TV series Captain Vyom. He has also starred in several movies, Bajirao Mastani to be the recent. On the work front, Milind was last seen in Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please!
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)