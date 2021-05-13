'Agar nahi dena hai toh...': Days after brother's demise, Pia Bajpai complains of delay in COVID-19 test results of family members

Over a week after losing her brother to coronavirus, actress Pia Bajpai took to social media to share that she has not yet received the COVID-19 test reports of her family members.
Pia said that her family members got themselves tested for coronavirus on May 7, however, even after six days, there is no update on their reports.
The actress also informed her fans and followers that her family is safe in Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.
Check out her tweet here:
Replying to one of the users, Pia said that she even checked on the lab report portal but did not find anything there.
The actress had earlier tweeted about her brother's critical condition after he tested positive for COVID-19 and had relentlessly asked for help for procuring a hospital bed with a ventilator in Farrukhabad’s Kaimganj city in Uttar Pradesh.
She had shared the heartbreaking news of her brother’s demise just a few hours after seeking help on the microblogging site.
Amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, patients continue to struggle with the lack of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and ventilators across the country.
On the work front, Pia started her acting journey with the Tamil film Poi Solla Porom in 2008 and shot to fame with her roles in Ajith's Aegan and Jiiva's Ko.
Pia then transformed to do films in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and English. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Abhiyum Anuvum, which was directed by Vijaylakshmi.