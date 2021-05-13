'Agar nahi dena hai toh...': Days after brother's demise, Pia Bajpai complains of delay in COVID-19 test results of family members

Over a week after losing her brother to coronavirus, actress Pia Bajpai took to social media to share that she has not yet received the COVID-19 test reports of her family members.

Pia said that her family members got themselves tested for coronavirus on May 7, however, even after six days, there is no update on their reports.

The actress also informed her fans and followers that her family is safe in Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

Check out her tweet here: