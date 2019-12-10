After War, Tiger Shroff to take action to next level in Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff is going to take Baaghi 3 a notch higher with the action he will be performing and not just this, the makers are doing their best in the distribution department. Tiger Shroff's fandom is growing bigger with each film that he does, the actor is a favourite across all age groups.

War opened with 4000 screens across the country but with Baaghi 3, there's a possibility that the makers are planning to go ahead with many more screens owing to Tiger's fandom and popularity. A source close to the film shared that the makers are planning to take much more no of screens than his earlier films.

The team is currently in Serbia and shooting for the film in the extreme weather conditions, Tiger is taking no break but shooting constantly for the film and he has been treating the fans with insights to the daily shoot there.

Baaghi 2 broke records at the box office and became the highest grosser for Tiger solo and with WAR he became the youngest actor in the 300 crore club in his league. Not just this he has been also he is the only actor to have 3 franchise films making him the most bankable youngest action star.

The fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen again as Baaghi 3 is all set to release next year on the 6th March 2020.