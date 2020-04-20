After Vidya Balan, Ronit Roy shares mask tutorial with old t-shirt, says 'Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai!'

After Vijay Deverakonda and Vidya Balan, actor Ronit Roy has shared a do-it-yourself mask tutorial from an old t-shirt. The actor shared the creative video on Twitter and wrote, "No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai!"

Actress Vidya Balan had recently shared a DIY mask tutorial from an old saree and had encouraged her fans and followers to make them at home. Ronit Roy on Monday shared a video on his social media, where he was seen transforming an old t-shirt into a mask.

Check out the video here: