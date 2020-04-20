After Vidya Balan, Ronit Roy shares mask tutorial with old t-shirt, says 'Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai!'

After Vijay Deverakonda and Vidya Balan, actor Ronit Roy has shared a do-it-yourself mask tutorial from an old t-shirt. The actor shared the creative video on Twitter and wrote, "No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai!"
Actress Vidya Balan had recently shared a DIY mask tutorial from an old saree and had encouraged her fans and followers to make them at home. Ronit Roy on Monday shared a video on his social media, where he was seen transforming an old t-shirt into a mask.
Check out the video here:
Vidya had also shared a video of home made masks. Sharing the video, she wrote, "#ApnaDeshApnaMask P.S:Ek purani saree ko kat kar bahut saare masks ban sakte hain."
Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda had also urged fans to use homemade masks and continue to remain safe at home.
"My loves, hope you are all staying safe. Cloth face covering will help slow disease spread. Leave the medical masks for doctors and instead, use handkerchief, use a scarf of your mom's chunni. Cover your face, stay safe. #MaskIndia," the actor wrote in his Instagram post.
Maharashtra government recently made face masks as compulsory part of attire for all citizens in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region who want to move around in any public places for whatever reasons.
In an order this evening, the officials have said that the measure was necessitated as studies have revealed that wearing facial masks can substantially reduce the spread of coronavirus from and to persons coming in contact with each other, besides other mandatory social distancing measures already implemented.
Accordingly, the government has decreed that any persons moving around in public places like streets, hospitals, offices, markets, etc, for whatever reasons must compulsorily sport a face mask.
Inputs from IANS.
