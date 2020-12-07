After Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul diagnosed with COVID-19

Mumbai: Maniesh Paul has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, a source close to the TV host-film actor said on Monday.
The development comes days after Paul's "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" co-stars Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan tested positive for COVID-19 along with the film's director, Raj Mehta.
Paul, who returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh few days ago from the sets of "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", got himself tested for coronavirus last week as he wasn't feeling well.
"He has been unwell after returning from Chandigarh and underwent a test. The results came on Saturday and he tested positive," the insider told PTI.
The 39-year-old actor is currently under home quarantine, the source added.
Earlier today, actor Varun Dhawan, took to Instagram to share his health update.
"So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted COVID-19," he captioned the post.
Dhawan assured that while shooting all health protocols were followed and asked everyone to be "extra careful." "All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not COVID-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful," the 33-year-old actor wrote.
"I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time, thank u," he added.
Also starring Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, "Jug Jug Jeeyo" is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
