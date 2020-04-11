After testing positive for coronavirus, Zoa Morani's daily routine at hospital includes binge-watching movies, web shows

Bollywood actress Zoa Morani, her father and Bollywood producer Karim Morani and sister Shaza had recently tested positive for COVID-19. Zoa is being treated in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, while Karim and Shaza are admitted in Nanavati Hospital.

Zoa recently opened up about how she's her spending time in the hospital and shared her daily routine which includes binge-watching shows, exercising and getting a lot of rest.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the 'Always Kabhi Kabhi' actress shared, “My daily routine in the hospital begins at 6 am. I wake up, freshen up and do pranayam. I also do a few exercises suggested by my doctor. The workout is followed by chai, and let me tell you, the hospital chai is really good. Then, I get on the phone with my family and we check on each other’s health. Apart from binge-watching movies, web shows, and all the yapping, what keeps me going is my exercise. Watching the doctors walking around in their spacesuits (the protective gear) makes me wonder… Am I on the moon? I must say, this is quite an experience, and I think I was meant to go through this.”