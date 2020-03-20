After testing positive for coronavirus, Kanika Kapoor denies rumours, says wasn't instructed to stay in quarantine

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor test positive for the novel coronavirus in Lucknow, on Friday. Soon after the news broke, reports of Kanika hiding her travel history from the authorities and escaping screening, went viral on the internet. Reports even claimed that Kanika Kapoor threw a lavish party and stayed at a 5-star hotel. However, in a recent interview with a leading media portal the 'Baby Doll' singer denied the charges.
In a conversation with IndiaToday, Kanika said that she went to a 'get-together' at a family friend's place. Her father also said that she attended 3 other parties. On claims of her hiding travel history from authorities, Kanika Kapoor also revealed that she had filled out forms but wasn't instructed to stay in quarantine.
The 'Baby Doll' singer who arrived to Lucknow on March 15 was in London for a while. The 41-year-old singer went to UK to meet her children who are currently studying there.
Kanika Kapoor, who is currently admitted in Lucknow's KGMU hospital also took to her Instagram to release a statement. She wrote, "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19.
My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell.
I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.
At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs.
I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us.
We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives."
The official statement from the airport authority is awaited.
Speakig of the deadly COVID-19, the number of positive cases in India rose to 195 on Friday.
