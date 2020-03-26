After testing COVID-19 positive third time, Kanika Kapoor deletes Instagram post

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, on Wednesday, for the third time tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 'Baby Doll' singer is currently being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.

After the news of her being positive for COVID - 19 made headlines, Kanika had released a statement through an Instagram post. The 'Super Girl from China' singer has now deleted the post. Kanika's now deleted post read:

"Hello everyone,

For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19.

My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell.

I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.

At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs.

I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us.

We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives."

Kanika Kapoor has been receiving severe backlash from all the quarters for her irresponsible behavior. She reportedly stayed at a 5-star hotel and even attended lavish parties in Lucknow. The singer has also been booked by the Lucknow Police charges of negligence.