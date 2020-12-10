'After Taimur's name controversy, both Saif and me haven't thought of it': Kareena Kapoor Khan on second child's name

For the unversed, ever since the time Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan named their baby as Taimur, the innocent one had been surrounded with controversies galore over his name as many believed that he was named after a Turkish ruler.

Later, in an interview to a leading tabloid, Saif Ali Khan had spoken at length about Taimur, amongst other things, and said that the kind of drama over the name was totally unnecessary.

He felt that he didn’t have to say anything because a lot of people had spoken wisely and liberally. He added that, though there were ones who had raised some objections (over the name Taimur), there were others who had spoken on his behalf.

Saif also emphasised on the fact that, he felt quite confident that we did not live in a right-wing society as yet and that India was still liberal and people were still open minded. He clarified that, the idea behind naming his son as Taimur was never to offend anyone and that, his wife and he loved the sound of the name and they loved its meaning.

Saif Ali Khan also added, while he was aware of the heritage of the Turkish ruler Timur, his son’s name Taimur is an ancient Persian name that meant iron.

On a lighter note, Saif Ali Khan had said that, just like in films, he too should have added a disclaimer to his son’s name stating ‘any resemblance to any person, living or dead is purely coincidental’.