After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Raveena Tandon revisits 'old wounds' as she talks about the 'mean girl gang of the industry'

A day after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Raveena Tandon launched a Twitter thread and revisited 'old wounds' as she talked about the 'mean girl gang of the industry'.
Mourning the death of Sushant, she wrote on Twitter, "Who knew that this young energetic fun loving young man , was hiding some intense sorrow deep down in his heart,hiding behind the dancing and the smiles . Wish he had reached out to some of his closest friends..."
"“mean girl” gang of the industry. Camps do exist. Made fun of, bn removed from films by Heroes, their girlfriends, Journo chamchas & their career destroying fake media stories. Sometimes careers are destroyed. U struggle to keep afloat.fight back Some survive Some Dont.#oldwoundsrevisited," she added in another tweet.
Raveena also said that when people decided to speak the truth, they are often branded as a 'liar, mad, psychotic'. The actress said that even tough she's grateful for everything the industry has given her, the 'dirty politics played by some' leaves a sour taste.
She further wrote, "It can happen to someone born within,an “insider” as I can hear insider/outsider words,some anchors blaring away.But you fight back.The more they tried to bury me,the harder I fought back. Dirty politics happen everywhere. But sometimes one roots for good to win,and Evil to lose."
"I love my industry,but yes,the pressures are high,there are good people and people who play dirty, there are all kinds,but that’s what makes the http://world.One has to pick up the pieces,walk again and again,with the head held high.Goodnight world.I pray for a better tmrw," she concluded.
Sushant Singh Rajput's death has reignited the discussions around the struggle of survival in Bollywood, with many insiders highlighting "cruel and unforgiving" nature of the industry, particularly tough on outsiders.
Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday.
According to a police official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression.
