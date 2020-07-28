After Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Johar's 'lookalike' to star as 'nepoking' in upcoming film 'Suicide or Murder'

TikTok star Sachin Tiwari, who became an internet sensation due to his uncanny resemblance with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is all set to star in a film inspired by the late actor's life. He will play the lead in 'Suicide Or Murder', a film being pitched as an effort based on the life of Sushant, directed by Shamik Maulik and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta.
On Monday, the team unveiled the first look of the film's character named 'Rana' and netizens were quick to ask if it was inspired by filmmaker Karan Johar.
Sharing the picture of Rana as the 'nepoking', they captioned it: "He is a Big Shot Film Producer. But he only launches star kids. Introducing RANA as 'The Nepoking' in #SuicideOrMurder produced by @vsgbinge."
Check out the first look here:
After the picture was shared on the photo-sharing app, netizens flooded the comments section with 'Kalank' filmmaker's name. A user wrote, "I think this is Karan Johar."
"Directly bolo na Karan Johar ka role play karega darte kyu ho," commented a user.
Another wrote, "Same Karan Johar ka look de diya isko."
As the film's title shouts out the words Suicide and Murder, a section of fans, media and film industry were naturally quick to infer that the film in question is a biopic of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, director Shamik Maulik quashed such speculations and said that the film is neither a biopic, nor does it deal with Sushant's untimely and tragic death.
"This is not a biopic. The film is about how young men and women from small towns come to Mumbai with a lot of dreams. They also taste success, and when they are about to reach where they wanted to, suddenly they find other forces stopping them, because those people don't want to lose their position at the top," Shamik told IANS.
