After Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Johar's 'lookalike' to star as 'nepoking' in upcoming film 'Suicide or Murder'

TikTok star Sachin Tiwari, who became an internet sensation due to his uncanny resemblance with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is all set to star in a film inspired by the late actor's life. He will play the lead in 'Suicide Or Murder', a film being pitched as an effort based on the life of Sushant, directed by Shamik Maulik and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta.

On Monday, the team unveiled the first look of the film's character named 'Rana' and netizens were quick to ask if it was inspired by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Sharing the picture of Rana as the 'nepoking', they captioned it: "He is a Big Shot Film Producer. But he only launches star kids. Introducing RANA as 'The Nepoking' in #SuicideOrMurder produced by @vsgbinge."

Check out the first look here: