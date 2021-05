After Suresh Raina, Sonu Sood helps Harbhajan Singh in arranging Remdesivir injection

From arranging different reliefs for COVID-19 patients to arranging for critically ill COVID-19 patients to be airlifted, Sood has been working relentlessly to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis.

He is now bringing oxygen plants from France and other nations for installing them at various places in India. Sood is planning to install at least four of the oxygen plants in the worst-hit COVID-19 states of India, including Delhi and Maharashtra.

"We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from Covid-19," said Sonu.

According to an official release, the first plant has already been ordered and it will be arriving in 10 - 12 days from France.