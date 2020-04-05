After #SRKPrideOfIndia trends on Twitter, King Khan urges fans to 'stay safe, distant and healthy'

Fans trended #SRKPrideOfIndia on Twitter, after reports of Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri offering their personal office to BMC for quarantine facilities made headlines. Just when fans were showering the 'Zero' actor with praises, Shah Rukh took to his social media to share a selfie. The superstar also shared message with the picture and urged fans to 'Stay Safe. Stay Distant. Stay Healthy.'

Sharing a sun-kissed picture, SRK wrote, "I believe this moment in our lives will finally b a memory of when v had all the time on our hands & our loved ones in our arms. Here’s wishing this for every1. Stay Safe.Stay Distant.Stay Healthy. PS:The selfie has nothing to do with the msg, thot I look good, so I sneaked it in."