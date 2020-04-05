After #SRKPrideOfIndia trends on Twitter, King Khan urges fans to 'stay safe, distant and healthy'

Fans trended #SRKPrideOfIndia on Twitter, after reports of Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri offering their personal office to BMC for quarantine facilities made headlines. Just when fans were showering the 'Zero' actor with praises, Shah Rukh took to his social media to share a selfie. The superstar also shared message with the picture and urged fans to 'Stay Safe. Stay Distant. Stay Healthy.'
Sharing a sun-kissed picture, SRK wrote, "I believe this moment in our lives will finally b a memory of when v had all the time on our hands & our loved ones in our arms. Here’s wishing this for every1. Stay Safe.Stay Distant.Stay Healthy. PS:The selfie has nothing to do with the msg, thot I look good, so I sneaked it in."
On Saturday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared the news of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan offering their 4-storey office in Mumbai for quarantine facility. Expressing their gratitude towards the couple, BMC tweeted, “We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!”
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his group companies have also pledged to donate to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat the coronavirus. Not just that, the actor has also been using his platform to create awareness about COVID-19.
Inputs from ANI.
