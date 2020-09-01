After spending aeons attacking Rhea, Kangana again targets Karan Johar, slams him for 'promoting his kids'

In the second post however, she also took umbrage at the fact that Johar had dared to "promote" his young children -- something that did not go down well with some on Twitter. Alongside, Ranaut also alleged that Aaditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and the "entire army of blood thirsty vultures the mafia media (sic)" had killed Rajput through their "bullying, exploitation and harassment".

"Karan Johar, Aaditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and entire army of blood thirsty vultures the mafia media killed Sushant, only son of the family succumbed to bullying, exploitation and harassment in Bullywood and here KJO promoting his kids! SHAME (sic)" she wrote in response to a post by the director.

Incidentally Johar had posted an update about how he had just created a picture book for children that had been inspired by his twins. Alongside the caption he had posted a video that featured his three year old twins.