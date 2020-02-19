After 'Sooryavanshi', Rohit Shetty’s next instalment in cop universe is 'Singham 3'

Director Rohit Shetty however has set the record straight. In a conversation with the media recently, he made it clear that he won't be introducing a new character in the last scene of Sooryavanshi. He also added that the next film of the cop universe will be Singham 3.

He also added that the reason he won't be introducing any new character is because he'll then face the pressure of making a film on it immediately.

Rohit Shetty, meanwhile, also gave an update on Farah Khan's next directorial that he's producing. He clarified that their venture is totally different from the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta, as reported by a section of media. However, the film will take some time to roll as Farah is still writing it.

Coming back to Rohit's cop universe, it all began with the first part of Singham, which released in 2011. It was loved for it's treatment and Ajay Devgn's massy avatar. At the box office, it was a huge hit. The next part, Singham Returns, arrived in 2014 and also was a success.

This was followed by the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. It was an even bigger hit and it made it clear that Rohit intends to carve out a franchise out of these super cop characters.

Interestingly, Singham 3 won't be the only film on which Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are collaborating next. They'll also be seen in the fifth part of Golmaal, titled Golmaal Five. The project was announced in November 2019 and it now remains to be seen which one goes on floors first.

This article was orignally published by Bollywood Hungama