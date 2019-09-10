After slamming Priyanka Chopra, ‘venting Pakistani girl’, Mehwish Hayat snapped with Nick Jonas

Earlier Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat called out Priyanka Chopra for encouraging war despite being Goodwill brand ambassador of the UN. However soon she was seen posting pictures with Singer Nick Jonas.
The picture was clicked when they ran into each other at a match between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. She shared the picture and wrote, "Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men's Semi Finals in New York! One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for @rafaelnadal !✌@nickjonas @usopen @emirates"
The picture was shared barely a few days after she slammed Priyanka Chopra during an event in LA for her views on Balakot strike. Hayat went on to write an opinion piece for CNN and called Bollywood actors Islamophobic. "This is where Priyanka Chopra and others have made a mistake: by lending their name to racism dressed up as patriotism, they have done us all a disservice.", she wrote.
Human Rights Minister of Pakistan, Shireen Mazari, had also written a letter to the UN later asking Chopra's status as a Goodwill Ambassador. Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General, had said, "UN ambassadors speak in their personal capacity, they retain the right to speak about issues that interest or concern them."
