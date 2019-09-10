After slamming Priyanka Chopra, ‘venting Pakistani girl’, Mehwish Hayat snapped with Nick Jonas

Earlier Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat called out Priyanka Chopra for encouraging war despite being Goodwill brand ambassador of the UN. However soon she was seen posting pictures with Singer Nick Jonas.

The picture was clicked when they ran into each other at a match between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. She shared the picture and wrote, "Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men's Semi Finals in New York! One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for @rafaelnadal !✌@nickjonas @usopen @emirates"