After 'Silsila' and 'Kabhi Kabhie', Amitabh Bachchan to recite a poem by Rumi Jafry in 'Chehre'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to recite a poem for his upcoming mystery thriller "Chehre".

The 78-year-old actor will shoot the special video on Monday. The poem has been penned by "Chehre" director Rumi Jafry.

In April this year, composers Vishal-Shekhar had recorded the orchestral rendition of the title track with 107 musicians in Prague.

"Chehre" producer Anand Pandit said Bachchan will now lend his voice and "add another dimension altogether to the track."

"He is a perfectionist and everything he does, be it a small movement before the camera, an action sequence, a close-up, a song he has to hum, or just be silent, he gives the moment his all.