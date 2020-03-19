After Shahid Kapoor’s gym controversy, Mira Kapoor shares her ‘quarantine workout’

However, the gym owner Yudhishthir Jaising told Mumbai Mirror that Shahid was a “close friend” and wasn’t really working out at the gym. He mentioned that the actor who had been shooting for his upcoming film wanted some equipment, and that he was showing him how to use it.

Kapoor’s upcoming film Jersey is also facing the brunt of the novel coronavirus. The actor who returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh this past weekend tweeted, "At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe."

'Jersey' is a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

After Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar', the sports drama would see father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid sharing screen space together.