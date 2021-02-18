After Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda, Deepika Padukone joins 'PawriHoriHai' bandwagon with a twist

After Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Sidhant Chaturvedi and others, Deepika Padukone has joined 'Pawri Hori Hai' bandwagon, but with a hilarious twist.
On Thursday, the actress shared a meme featuring a throwback picture that sees a young Deepika sitting on a wooden horse toy.
The text on the picture reads, "Yeh hum hain, yeh hamara ghoda hain, aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hain."
"Who made this?" she wrote in the caption, with a laughing-out loud emoticon.
Earlier on Thursday, Shahid Kapoor had also shared a hilarious video of his team recreating the viral 'pawri' video by Pakistani influencer and content creator named Dananeer Mobeen.
The video showed filmmaker Raj and DK and the team of their next OTT project.
Check it out here:
For the unversed, Mobeen's video recently went viral on social media in which she could be seen vacationing in a hilly location.
In her 15-second video, she could be heard saying, "Ye humari car hai aur yeh hum hai aur ye humari pawri ho rahi hai (this is our car, this is us, and this is our party)." Mobeen saying party as "pawri" has triggered a meme fest on social media and Yashraj Mukhate also stepped on the bandwagon to use the word to make a party anthem that everyone can groove to.
As soon as the new composition was posted on Mukhate's Instagram account, users started to comment and there were the likes of Bollywood celebrities including Randeep Hooda, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Archana Puran Singh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who gave their approval to this 'pawri anthem'.