After Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda, Deepika Padukone joins 'PawriHoriHai' bandwagon with a twist

After Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Sidhant Chaturvedi and others, Deepika Padukone has joined 'Pawri Hori Hai' bandwagon, but with a hilarious twist.

On Thursday, the actress shared a meme featuring a throwback picture that sees a young Deepika sitting on a wooden horse toy.

The text on the picture reads, "Yeh hum hain, yeh hamara ghoda hain, aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hain."

"Who made this?" she wrote in the caption, with a laughing-out loud emoticon.