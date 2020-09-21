NCB to summon Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan in Sushant’s death case: Report

Days after names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta emerged in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into the drugs angle surrounding the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, latest reports suggest that the NCB will summon actress Shraddha Kapoor and Sara.

Shraddha worked with Sushant in the 2019 film ‘Chhichhore’.

According to a report by NDTV, both Shraddha and Sara will be asked “to join the investigation this week, summons will be issued soon.”

Earlier, the NCB summoned Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning.