NCB to summon Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan in Sushant’s death case: Report

Days after names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta emerged in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into the drugs angle surrounding the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, latest reports suggest that the NCB will summon actress Shraddha Kapoor and Sara.
Shraddha worked with Sushant in the 2019 film ‘Chhichhore’.
According to a report by NDTV, both Shraddha and Sara will be asked “to join the investigation this week, summons will be issued soon.”
Earlier, the NCB summoned Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning.
Though NCB Deputy Director K.P.S. Malhotra confirmed the names of Sara, Rakul and Simone, he denied media speculation of the agency having prepared a so-called 'hit-list' of over two dozen Bollywood personalities in connection with the probe.
The NCB has not divulged details of specific aspects of the probe in which the names of these 3 Bollywood and glamour world celebs have come up or the extent of their alleged involvement in the narcotics investigation.
Sara, 25, is the daughter of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, and had starred with Sushant in the Hindi blockbuster 'Kedarnath' in 2018, a romantic Hindi drama.
The duo was reportedly in a relationship for a while.
Rakul, 30, has acted in a bunch of Hindi and South Indian films, while Simone, 29, is a fashion designer and media personality.
Over a dozen persons have been arrested by the NCB so far, including Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and several drug peddlers, narco-dealers and suppliers.
While Rhea, Showik and others have been sent to judicial custody, some of the drug peddlers have been remanded to NCB custody.
Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34.
With inputs from Agencies
