After rumoured couple Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's Maldives baecation, Kartik Aaryan, Jhanvi Kapoor holiday in Goa

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, who'll be seen together in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2', were spotted holidaying in Goa and their pictures are currently going viral on the internet.

In one of the pictures, the Bollywood newbies are seen twinning in white ensembles as they pose for a picture. While Jahnvi has opted for a comfy yet chic look with checkered trousers and white shirt, Kartik Aaryan is seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Check out the picture here: