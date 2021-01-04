After rumoured couple Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's Maldives baecation, Kartik Aaryan, Jhanvi Kapoor holiday in Goa

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, who'll be seen together in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2', were spotted holidaying in Goa and their pictures are currently going viral on the internet.
In one of the pictures, the Bollywood newbies are seen twinning in white ensembles as they pose for a picture. While Jahnvi has opted for a comfy yet chic look with checkered trousers and white shirt, Kartik Aaryan is seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
Check out the picture here:
Jahnvi and Kartik, who are rumoured to be dating, were last seen together at designer Manish Malhotra's New Year bash.
They reportedly jetted off for the beachside holiday on Sunday.
Sharing a picture of himself on social media, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor had tweeted, "Aisi dikhti hai Inner Peace."
The actor's selfie had set tongues wagging on social media as several netizens spotted a girl's arm on the reflection of Kartik Aaryan's sunglasses.
This comes days after Kapoor's rumoured ex-boyfriend Ishaan Khhatter from Maldives after ringing in the new year with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday.
Ishaan Khatter, who was last rumoured to be dating his Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor, is said to have been dumped by last December.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Janhvi broke up with Ishaan due to his overbearing nature and constant arguments during their relationship. However, a source informed the portal that Khatter, who began filming with Panday in September, is now more than just a friend to his leading lady.
The report further revealed that the two hit it off immediately and are now officially dating. That being said the duo doesn’t want to reveal the news just yet.
