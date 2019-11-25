Being Bhai: After romancing Bhagyasree, Salman Khan all set to woo her daughter Avantika Dasani?

Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dasani to make her acting debut? Meine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dasani made his acting debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota last year. He got positive feedback for his first film and if sources are to believed then his sister Avantika too is likely to make her debut soon.

A source says, “Ever since Avantika's pictures went viral, there have been rumours of her acting debut. Although things are not official as yet but she has been getting few acting offers as she quite hit on social media. She has finished her studies abroad and if things go well then she too will be seen on big screen in near future.”

In fact there has also been a buzz suggesting that Bhagyashree's hero Salman Khan might launch her in the industry under his banner, but there is no confirmation on it. In the past, Salman had launched Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj in the film Hero a few years ago. This year he is launching his friend Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Sai in his film Dabangg 3 next month.

Avantika also grabbed headlines some couple of years ago for her alleged affair with Armaan Malik, when their cosy pictures from her birthday party went viral.