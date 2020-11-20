After reports of Imran Khan quitting acting, his father-in-law reveals Avantika Malik 'wanted him to focus on it'

Bollywood actor Imran Khan's friend, actor Akshay Oberoi recently confirmed that the ‘Delhi Belly’ star has officially quit acting. However, his father-in-law Ranjev Malik has said that his estranged wife Avantika always wanted him to pursue acting.

Talking about the actor's decision, Malik said, "Honestly, it's Imran's personal decision and it's not my domain either. But yes, Imran was always inclined towards direction right from the days he went to a film school. Well, he’s working on it and will make it happen."

In the same interview with the Times of India , he also revealed that his daughter wanted Imran to focus on acting as he was doing well.

Imran and Avantika, who tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed a baby girl in 2014, separated last year. Although their split has triggered divorce rumours, the couple has not talked about the split since it was first reported.