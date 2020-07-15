After Rekha, BMC declares her neighbour Zoya Akhtar's bungalow as 'containment area'

After actress Rekha's security guard tested COVID-19 positive last weekend, four other watchmen in the area have contracted the virus. The four watchmen work in bungalows close to Rekha's bungalow in the Bandstand area of Bandra. As a precautionary, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now declared veteran actress' neighbour, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's bungalow a containment area.
The notice on her gate reads: "This area has been declared as 'Containment Area' as a resident is found positive in coronavirus test. The entry to this area is restricted and violation of rules is punishable."
Last week, a security guard at Rekha's bungalow Sea Springs tested positive for Covid. BMC has since then sealed the actress' bungalow. Sea Springs has been declared a containment zone and BMC has sanitised the locality.
According to a report, Rekha, her manager Farzana with three staff members and a security guard were supposed to undergo tests for COVID-19. However, when the BMC officials arrived to escort them for the same, the door wasn’t answered. After sometime, Farzana spoke to them from behind the door, asking them to call on her number to talk regarding the same. The team had no choice but to return.
Chief Medical Officer of BMC H West ward Sanjay Phude asserted that they did call, to which Farzana mentioned that Rekha is fit and fine. She informed that they haven’t come in contact with anyone.
Despite the claims, the BMC officials maintained that it is mandatory to get tested for anyone who comes in contact with a person tested positive for the virus.
The BMC arrived at Rekha’s residence to sanitize her house, but yet again the door was unanswered. Eventually they managed to spray disinfectants just outdoors and returned.
Official statements from Rekha and Zoya Akhtar are awaited.
