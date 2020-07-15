After Rekha, BMC declares her neighbour Zoya Akhtar's bungalow as 'containment area'

According to a report, Rekha, her manager Farzana with three staff members and a security guard were supposed to undergo tests for COVID-19. However, when the BMC officials arrived to escort them for the same, the door wasn’t answered. After sometime, Farzana spoke to them from behind the door, asking them to call on her number to talk regarding the same. The team had no choice but to return.

Chief Medical Officer of BMC H West ward Sanjay Phude asserted that they did call, to which Farzana mentioned that Rekha is fit and fine. She informed that they haven’t come in contact with anyone.

Despite the claims, the BMC officials maintained that it is mandatory to get tested for anyone who comes in contact with a person tested positive for the virus.

The BMC arrived at Rekha’s residence to sanitize her house, but yet again the door was unanswered. Eventually they managed to spray disinfectants just outdoors and returned.

Official statements from Rekha and Zoya Akhtar are awaited.