After recovering from heart attack, Remo D'Souza shares heartfelt post on Instagram, says 'we only have one life'

After his recent health crisis, choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'souza on Friday shared that he has realised the importance of living a life full of love instead of hate.

The director, who was hospitalized for a cardiac problem last month, started the new year by reflecting upon the lessons he has learnt through experience, and thanked the doctors who attended to him. He also shared a picture from the hospital with the medical staff, besides one with his family.

"Well 2020 is over and now it's time for #202won time to get back," he wrote in his Instagram post.