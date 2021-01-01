After recovering from heart attack, Remo D'Souza shares heartfelt post on Instagram, says 'we only have one life'

After his recent health crisis, choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'souza on Friday shared that he has realised the importance of living a life full of love instead of hate.
The director, who was hospitalized for a cardiac problem last month, started the new year by reflecting upon the lessons he has learnt through experience, and thanked the doctors who attended to him. He also shared a picture from the hospital with the medical staff, besides one with his family.
"Well 2020 is over and now it's time for #202won time to get back," he wrote in his Instagram post.
"The one BIG lesson I learned is that we only have one #LIFE, so just #LOVE each other , there is no need of #HATE :) so once again thanks to these #angels and doctors for the lovely support and treatment (#sunilwani) thank you :) and my mom, sisters,brother:))) and my friends my sons @__adonis____ @gabrieldsouzaaa my Santa @lizelleremodsouza love you," he added.
Last month, D'Souza was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac problems. He underwent angioplasty.
Remo rose to fame as a choreographer, before making his transition into filmmaking with 'F.A.L.T.U' in 2011. He went on to helm 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance' (2013), 'ABCD 2' (2015) and 'Race 3' (2018). His last directorial 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, opened in 2020.
