After recovering from COVID-19, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor offers to donate plasma to treat other patients

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on Monday approached the King George Medical University and offered to donate her plasma for treatment of serious patients of COVID-19 as she has recovered fully.

“She called up the head of transfusion medicine department expressing her wish. We would first ascertain whether she is fit to donate. The recovered patients need to have haemoglobin level above 12.5 and weight above 50 kg. Plus, he or she should not suffer from HIV, diabetes, cardiac diseases, syphilis etc,” a senior KGMU official said.

"Besides, we need to test levels and efficacy of the IgM and IgG antibodies in the donor. If the person qualifies all criteria, he and she can donate blood for plasma therapy," Dr D Himanshu Reddy, Professor of Internal medicine, at KGMU told FPJ.