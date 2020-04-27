After recovering from COVID-19, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor offers to donate plasma to treat other patients

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on Monday approached the King George Medical University and offered to donate her plasma for treatment of serious patients of COVID-19 as she has recovered fully.
“She called up the head of transfusion medicine department expressing her wish. We would first ascertain whether she is fit to donate. The recovered patients need to have haemoglobin level above 12.5 and weight above 50 kg. Plus, he or she should not suffer from HIV, diabetes, cardiac diseases, syphilis etc,” a senior KGMU official said.
"Besides, we need to test levels and efficacy of the IgM and IgG antibodies in the donor. If the person qualifies all criteria, he and she can donate blood for plasma therapy," Dr D Himanshu Reddy, Professor of Internal medicine, at KGMU told FPJ.
If she qualifies these parameters, the university would ask her to donate blood on Tuesday.
The singer has invited wrath of people across India when she tested positive on March 20 soon after attending several parties. She was accused of putting life of several hundred people in danger, which included BJP leader Vasundhara Raje, her son and MP Dushyant Singh and UP health Minister Jai Pratap Singh and Lokayukta by allegedly mixing with people flouting quarantine protocol after returning from UK.
She was discharged from PGI in the first week of April after testing negative thrice and has now completed 21 days of home quarantine.
The KGMU started plasma therapy on Monday itself by administering the antibody-laded plasma of a recovered patient collected Friday. “The 50-year-old patient, who is a diabetic and not responding to medicines, is fine as of now,” the doctors claim.