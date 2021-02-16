After Ranveer Singh, Nick Jonas' social media PDA, Priyanka Chopra 'can't wait to go on double date' with him, Deepika Padukone

'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra recently came together for a virtual interaction to promote the latter's memoir 'Unfinished'. During the fun chat, the actors also got candid about their personal lives and spoke about their respective spouses.
A viral video shows Ranveer Singh asking Chopra to reveal something about 'Nick Jiju'. Replying to the actor, Priyanka reminds him that he had recently sent a customized Nutella jar for Nick but not for her, which clearly shows how close they're.
Talking about his meeting with Nick Jonas at their reception in 2018, Ranveer said, "I must say he is a fine gentleman, extremely chivalrous, very very warm. We chilled together. He is a lot of fun."
'The Sky Is Pink' actress added, "I can't wait for us to go on, like a double date together and just do something really fun."
Chopra then asked Ranveer if he steals his wife Deepika Padukone's clothes. The 'Simbaa' actor denied doing it and said that it is Padukone who steals clothes from his closet.
Priyanka then revealed that she has also stolen a few outfits from her husband's collection.
"I had a feeling that you guys would also have that kind of dynamic," she said.
Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh has worked in films like 'Dil Dhadakne Do', Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani' and starred together in 'Gunday'.