After Ranveer Singh, Nick Jonas' social media PDA, Priyanka Chopra 'can't wait to go on double date' with him, Deepika Padukone

'The Sky Is Pink' actress added, "I can't wait for us to go on, like a double date together and just do something really fun."

Chopra then asked Ranveer if he steals his wife Deepika Padukone's clothes. The 'Simbaa' actor denied doing it and said that it is Padukone who steals clothes from his closet.

Priyanka then revealed that she has also stolen a few outfits from her husband's collection.

"I had a feeling that you guys would also have that kind of dynamic," she said.

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh has worked in films like 'Dil Dhadakne Do', Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani' and starred together in 'Gunday'.