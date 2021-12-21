e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 04:05 PM IST

After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to play the role of a cricketer in his next?

Riding high on the success of 'Dhamaka', Kartik recently wrapped the schedule of 'Shehzada' in Delhi
FPJ Web Desk
Sports films is one of the most loved genres in India and with films like '83' and 'Jersey' all geared up for a release soon, it seems like there might be another one in the making.

After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, there might be a cricket film from Kartik Aaryan.

Riding high on the success of 'Dhamaka', Kartik recently wrapped the schedule of 'Shehzada' in Delhi and has now shared a mysterious post to his social media.

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared a video of himself dressed in a cricket jersey and was seen batting on the pitch, which has completely left his fans gasping as they are left guessing if a cricket film is on the cards for the actor next.

He captioned it, "Coming soon." Take a look at his post here:

Next on the cards, Kartik has a bag full of big ticket announced films including, 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

