After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to play the role of a cricketer in his next?

Sports films is one of the most loved genres in India and with films like '83' and 'Jersey' all geared up for a release soon, it seems like there might be another one in the making.

After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, there might be a cricket film from Kartik Aaryan.

Riding high on the success of 'Dhamaka', Kartik recently wrapped the schedule of 'Shehzada' in Delhi and has now shared a mysterious post to his social media.

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared a video of himself dressed in a cricket jersey and was seen batting on the pitch, which has completely left his fans gasping as they are left guessing if a cricket film is on the cards for the actor next.

He captioned it, "Coming soon." Take a look at his post here:

Next on the cards, Kartik has a bag full of big ticket announced films including, 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 04:05 PM IST