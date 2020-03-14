After Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal faces coronavirus effect, deets inside

Mumbai: From Ranveer Singh's "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" to Farhan Akhtar's "Toofaan" and Vicky Kausal-starrer "Sardar Udham Singh", makers of several high-profile films have rescheduled release dates of their respective movies in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"Jayeshbhai Jordaar" is now slated to release on October 2, which was the initial release date of "Toofaan". The Farhan Akhtar boxing drama has now been scheduled for September 18.

The decision was conveyed by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Excel Entertainment, producers of "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" and "Toofaan" respectively, on behalf of YRF owner Aditya Chopra and Excel co-owner Ritesh Sidhwani.

In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, #AdityaChopra & @ritesh_sid have decided to release their films on different dates. YRF will release #JayeshbhaiJordaar on 2nd October and @excelmovies will release #Toofaan on 18th September 2020," a post read on the official Twitter page of YRF.