After Rangoli Chandel, Team Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account on the verge of suspension

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who has been firing back to back explosive posts via her team handle on Twitter has now hinted that the verified account might get suspended in the near future.

One of the tweets read, “My friends here may find my talks unidimensional, mostly directed at movie mafia, their antinational and Hinduphobic racket. I know my time is limited here, they can get my account suspended any minute, even though I have a lot to share but I must utilise this time to expose them.”