After Rangoli Chandel, Team Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account on the verge of suspension

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who has been firing back to back explosive posts via her team handle on Twitter has now hinted that the verified account might get suspended in the near future.
One of the tweets read, “My friends here may find my talks unidimensional, mostly directed at movie mafia, their antinational and Hinduphobic racket. I know my time is limited here, they can get my account suspended any minute, even though I have a lot to share but I must utilise this time to expose them.”
The tweet comes after the account became a voice for Kangana to opine on the on-going probe around Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
Ranaut has become the crusader demanding justice for Sushant, who was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34.
Kangana in several interviews has asserted that Sushant did not commit suicide but was murdered by movie mafias.
She named several bigwigs of targeting the actor and sabotaging his career.
Earlier, 'Sacred Games' actress Kubbra Sait, who was also dragged by team Kangana, batted for the account’s suspension. "Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if @TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity. But now, enough no?" wrote Sait.
In April, Kangana’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel’s verified account was suspended by Twitter for controversial tweet on Moradabad stone pelting.
Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, a team of doctors had gone to quarantine a few people in the area after two persons succumbed to the novel coronavirus. However, certain folks started pelting stones on the doctors. The stone pelting left four injured, which include one doctor and three paramedics. A police vehicle was also damaged in the attack.
Rangoli Chandel, who's known for her outlandish statements, took to Twitter and wrote, "A jamati died of corona when police and doctors went to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media, make these mullas+ secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead..."
Rangoli had received a Twitter warning and had called the micro-blogging site 'anti-national'. Lashing out on the site, she had written, "Twitter giving me warnings, so basically you can abuse our PM call our home minister terrorist, give artists rape threats mock Hindu Gods and Gaumutra whole day but if you say anything about mullas twitter gets upset ..."
It appears Kangana’s team account might meet the same fate as that of Chandel.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)