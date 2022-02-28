After Rakhi Sawant, now Mika Singh to have a 'swayamwar' on national television?

Rakhi Sawant first introduced the concept of having a swayamvar on national television, and looks like her once-upon-a-time good friend Mika Singh has now decided to take her legacy further.

According to a report in Times of India, Mika's swayamwar will be aired on television in a few weeks and the singer will not actually get married on the show. Instead, he will only get engaged with the contestant whom he would find the best for him, and will take things further only post the reality show.

The report also stated that Mika is very excited for the swayamwar and that women from all over the country will be allowed to participate in it.

Swayamvars in the past have been infamous for ending up in a pool of controversies. Rakhi, who chose businessman Elesh Parujanwala as her would-be husband, ended her relationship with him soon after the show.

In the years that followed, Rahul Mahajan too came up with his own swayamwar, where he tied the knot with Dimpy Ganguly. However, their marriage was short-lived and it ended up in a rather messy divorce.

TV actress Ratan Rajput in 2011 decided to hunt her groom on national television but soon after the swayamwar, she called off her engagement with the winner Abhinav Sharma.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, Mika was rumoured to be dating actress Chahatt Khanna. However, she later cleared the air and said that they were only shooting for a song together.

Fans also suggested that Mika was dating Akanksha Puri after a picture of them from a function had gone viral. The duo, however, maintained that they were just good friends.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 09:57 AM IST