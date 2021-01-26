After R-Day farmers' tractor parade turns violent, Gul Panag says 'government got what it wanted'

Bollywood actress-turned-politician and former beauty queen Gul Panag recently contributed to a discussion on farmers' protests after a tractor march, meant to highlight farmers' demands, dissolved into anarchy on the streets of Delhi today.

Gul Panag told all of her followers on Twitter that the violent acts witnessed today had actually opened up an opportunity for the government to portray the ongoing farmers' protests in a poor light.

"It appears that the government has got what it wanted, from day one!" Gul opined, "It was waiting for an opportunity to show the entire protest in poor light, by design or default. Constant attempts at needling/provoking the protestors; undermining, subverting, debasing the protests. Sad."

Gul, who was the Aam Aadmi Party's candidate from Chandigarh for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections but had ended up in the third position, also made sure that her theories on the "Khalistani" rhetoric were on point with a tongue-in-cheek reply to her "absurd" logic.

"The government and those who speak for it have constantly used the false Khalistani narrative ( an affront to Sikhs) to delegitimize the protest. They insult Sikhs, question their patriotism -with total disregard to the turbulent past - for petty short term political gain!!" she said.