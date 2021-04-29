After Priyanka, Nick Jonas urges people to donate as India battles COVID-19; netizens say 'we love you too jiju'

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with over 3 lakh daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under the shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Priyanka Chopra has set up a fundraiser to help India amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

In an Instagram video she posted on Thursday, she talks how it is important for everyone to come forward and help the country.

"India, my home, is suffering the world's worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it's only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale," she wrote alongside the clip.

She added: "I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that's $1 Million, and that's huge.