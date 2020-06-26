After 'Paatal Lok', Anushka Sharma's 'Bulbbul' gets accused of being 'Hinduphobic'

Bollywood actor-turned-producer Anushka Sharma's latest production 'Bulbbul' started streaming on Netflix from June 24. While the film has been garnering rave reviews for its portrayal of women and the story-line, Anushka is once again being accused of bankrolling 'Hinduphobic' content.
On Friday, the hashtag - 'Jail Anushka Sharma' went viral on Twitter as several netizens slammed the actress and her Netflix flick 'Bulbbul'. A user wrote, "This Hinduphobia is getting so mainstream that most Hindus doesn't even find it apalling. After being done with mockery now they have resorted to straight up abusing our gods. This won't be accepted...#JailAnushkaSharma"
Another tweeted, "Can't you find better role models ?? This b***h is an absolute hinduphobe, why would you want to follow such person ??"
"Anushka Sharma apologize for hinduphobia in PaatalLok & Bulbbul within 24 hours & take down objectionable content, otherwise be ready to face a legal lawsuit from my side for hurting Hindu Sentiments, " wrote a user on the micro-blogging site.
Here are a few tweets:
The Indian Netflix original features several actors like Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.
Helmed by Anvita Dutt, the periodic horror drama has been bankrolled by Anushka Sharma's production house, Clean Slate Films.
'Bulbbul' is Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh Ssharma's second production, after the success of 'Paatal Lok' on Amazon Prime Video last month.
Anushka's debut web series 'Paatal Lok' had also made headlines for all the wrong reasons. After BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar filed a complaint against the makers, #BoycottPaatalLok trended on Twitter as users called the show 'anti- Hindu' and accused it of mocking Hindu beliefs. Several users had demanded an apology from Anushka Sharma and said that a few scenes promoted 'Hinduphobia'.
