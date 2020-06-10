After 'Paatal Lok', Anushka Sharma all set for upcoming Netflix film 'Bulbbul'

After the overwhelming response for her web series 'Paatal Lok', actor Anushka Sharma on Wednesday shared an intriguing first look of her next venture - 'Bulbbul.' Bankrolled by the actor's production house, Clean Slate Films, the forthcoming movie will release on Netflix on June 24.

The 32-year-old star shared a brief clip of the film that has a girl with long hair prancing over trees on Twitter.

"Here's your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery, and intrigue, coming soon on@NetflixIndia. Can't wait to share more!" the 'Sultan' actor tweeted.