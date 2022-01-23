e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 3,33,533 new COVID cases, 525 deaths, and 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

After 'Oo Antava' in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa', Samantha to do a dance number in Vijay Devarakonda's 'Liger'?

Fans have been amazed by her sizzling and killer dance moves in 'Oo Antava' in 'Pushpa'
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Actress Samantha's first-ever dance number 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa' has created a lot of buzz on the internet.

Fans have been amazed by her sizzling and killer dance moves in the song and the song is still trending on social media platforms.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Samantha is in talks with the makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's 'Liger' for another dance number. Yes, you read that right!

However, it is not clear if Samantha will take up another special dance number.

ALSO READ

Did Samantha Prabhu charge Rs 5 crore for three-minute song 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'? Did Samantha Prabhu charge Rs 5 crore for three-minute song 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'?

It was earlier reported that Samantha has charged a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore to feature in the three-minute video in 'Pushpa'.

After her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya, the diva is on a movie-signing spree and is taking up risky roles while at the peak of her career.

Samantha is currently working on two multilingual projects, while she has been offered a couple of Bollywood ventures, which are to be announced soon.

Samantha has also reportedly signed a Hollywood project and will be seen playing a bisexual character in her upcoming flick.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Samantha Prabhu sets temperatures soaring with her sexy monokini picture from Goa vacay Samantha Prabhu sets temperatures soaring with her sexy monokini picture from Goa vacay

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 03:09 PM IST
Advertisement