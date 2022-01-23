After 'Oo Antava' in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa', Samantha to do a dance number in Vijay Devarakonda's 'Liger'?

Actress Samantha's first-ever dance number 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa' has created a lot of buzz on the internet.

Fans have been amazed by her sizzling and killer dance moves in the song and the song is still trending on social media platforms.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Samantha is in talks with the makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's 'Liger' for another dance number. Yes, you read that right!

However, it is not clear if Samantha will take up another special dance number.

It was earlier reported that Samantha has charged a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore to feature in the three-minute video in 'Pushpa'.

After her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya, the diva is on a movie-signing spree and is taking up risky roles while at the peak of her career.

Samantha is currently working on two multilingual projects, while she has been offered a couple of Bollywood ventures, which are to be announced soon.

Samantha has also reportedly signed a Hollywood project and will be seen playing a bisexual character in her upcoming flick.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Samantha Prabhu sets temperatures soaring with her sexy monokini picture from Goa vacay

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 03:09 PM IST