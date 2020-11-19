After netizens trend #boycottBingo over Ranveer Singh's ad, ITC issues statement

'#BoycottBingo' became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site, on Thursday, after a new advertisement featuring Ranveer Singh left a section of Twitter furious. Netizens accused the Bingo Mad Angles ad of mocking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

After this, ITC Limited issued a statement and said that the allegations were 'false, erroneous and mischievous'.

"A completely false, erroneous and mischievous message is being posted/circulated alleging that an advertisement of Bingo! is making fun of a late Bollywood celebrity.

Such kind of erroneous messages are knowingly spreading falsehoods. We request you to not fall prey to such mischievous posts.

The recent Bingo! Advertisement was shot more than a year ago in October 2019. It is being aired this year because of delay in the launch of Bingo! Mad Angles Cheese Nachos and Bingo! Mad Angles Pizza due to the Covid-19 pandemic," read their official statement.

Check out the commercial here: