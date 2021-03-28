After meeting Sadhguru, Mouni Roy visits Isha Home School; see pics

Popular Television actress Mouni Roy, who is currently at spiritual leader Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has shared some more glimpses from her visit.
On Sunday, the 'Naagin' actress shared stunning pictures of herself, where she's seen clad in a yellow salwar suit. The pictures give her followers a sneak-peek of Isha Home School's campus.
Check out the beautiful pictures here:
Earlier on Saturday, Mouni shared a picture with Sadhguru and penned down a heartfelt note.
"I usually have a lot to say all the time, but since yesterday, since I have met HIM, I feel quiet; Do not feel like chit-chatting or speaking much, still cannot quite figure what I should write or say; I only know To be breathing in his presence is beyond..... I love you Sadhguru. We are all the luckiest to be living in this world in a time you walk the earth @sadhguru," she wrote.
Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".
She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".
On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)