After 'Manikarnika', Kangana Ranaut to direct film on Ram Mandir case titled 'Aparajita Ayodhya'

Mumbai: Actress-director Kangana Ranaut will helm "Aparajita Ayodhya", which revolves around the Ram Mandir case.

"The plan wasn't for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction," she said.

"However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it's best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically," she added.