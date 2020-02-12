After 'Malang', government to vet film scripts that malign Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Claiming that Mohit Suri's "Malang" projects Goa in a poor light as a drug haven, the state government will henceforth only permit shooting of movies after a thematic inspection, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

"After this, while giving permission, the Entertainment Society of Goa will check the story and they will not be allowed to malign the image of the state. Only then, will we will give the permission," Sawant told reporters when asked if he felt that the recently released "Malang", which has many scenes of drug and rave parties in Goa, maligned the image of the coastal state.